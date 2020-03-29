UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $11.09 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,012 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Pool worth $11,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,820,000 after purchasing an additional 227,608 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth about $37,315,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth about $20,286,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Pool by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 123,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,147,000 after acquiring an additional 74,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,683,000 after acquiring an additional 58,420 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at $24,444,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $186.98. 343,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,420. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $159.71 and a 12 month high of $238.23. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.97 and its 200-day moving average is $208.93.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on POOL. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.60.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

