UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $11.76 Million Stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,315 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Under Armour worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Under Armour by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,944,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,037,000 after purchasing an additional 142,581 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Under Armour by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Under Armour by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.32. 3,230,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,046,289. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.39. Under Armour Inc has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $24.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

