UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $11.85 Million Stock Position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 661,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,222 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Dropbox worth $11,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth $449,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Dropbox by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 411.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 71,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dropbox by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,173,000 after acquiring an additional 138,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,733,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,295,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dropbox Inc has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In related news, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,852,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,640 shares of company stock worth $7,203,489 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.