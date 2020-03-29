UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $12.13 Million Position in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,704 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Tenable worth $12,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at $244,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Tenable by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tenable by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

In other Tenable news, Director Ping Li sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $974,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $163,409.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,563.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,991 shares of company stock worth $1,773,076 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

TENB stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 351,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.53.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.