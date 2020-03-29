UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $12.38 Million Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Kennametal worth $12,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kennametal by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,989,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,406,000 after purchasing an additional 238,121 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 107,052 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kennametal by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 99,791 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at $15,369,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,746,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,981,000 after purchasing an additional 168,981 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMT traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.97. 937,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,794. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $42.03.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $505.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

