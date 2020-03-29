UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $12.43 Million Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,364 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Under Armour worth $12,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Under Armour by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Under Armour by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Under Armour by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,064,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,591,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour Inc has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.