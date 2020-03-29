UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $14.14 Million Stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.23% of Caci International worth $14,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Caci International in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Caci International by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Caci International by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Caci International in the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Caci International in the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caci International alerts:

In other news, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total transaction of $272,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,489.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.87, for a total value of $44,803.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Caci International in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caci International from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caci International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Caci International in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.50.

Shares of CACI traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.91. The company had a trading volume of 186,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.27 and a 200-day moving average of $240.01. Caci International Inc has a 12 month low of $156.15 and a 12 month high of $288.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.33. Caci International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caci International Inc will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.