UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 567.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 216,718 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.61% of PROS worth $15,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PROS by 70.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the third quarter worth about $72,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PROS by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,806,000 after buying an additional 24,671 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PROS by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 85.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 19,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRO shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PROS from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PROS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

NYSE PRO traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.33. 396,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.50. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $75.39.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.22 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Petersen sold 1,743 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $118,663.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,743 shares of company stock worth $361,743 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

