UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.18% of Gentex worth $13,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Gentex by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GNTX traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,530. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.94 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

