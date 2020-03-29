UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 343.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 129,027 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.60% of Visteon worth $14,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 55,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 31,988 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,349,000 after purchasing an additional 143,853 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter.

VC traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.02. The company had a trading volume of 295,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,355. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.77. Visteon Corp has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

In other news, Director Robert Manzo purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.86 per share, with a total value of $133,720.00. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on VC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Visteon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Visteon from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.79.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

