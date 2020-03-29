UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,489,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531,194 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.34% of NIO worth $14,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NIO by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 209,164 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in NIO by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,585,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after buying an additional 416,419 shares during the last quarter. 33.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NIO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 25,045,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,794,016. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.20. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 947.90% and a negative net margin of 145.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America raised NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.16.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

