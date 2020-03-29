UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 126,283 Shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,992,337 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,283 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sprint worth $15,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of S. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Sprint by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,716 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sprint in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sprint during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprint in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprint by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE S traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $8.29. 21,184,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,768,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. Sprint Corp has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of -1.20.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprint Corp will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $2,676,156.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 842,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $843,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on S shares. New Street Research upgraded Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.51.

Sprint Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

