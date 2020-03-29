UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 45,748 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 45,748 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.28% of Landstar System worth $12,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 465.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.24.

Shares of LSTR stock traded down $5.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.59. The stock had a trading volume of 465,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,187. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $120.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

