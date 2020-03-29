UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,026 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.21% of Mongodb worth $15,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.11. 1,433,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,679. Mongodb Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.22 and its 200 day moving average is $138.61.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 55.94% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. Mongodb’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 415 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total transaction of $54,024.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,500.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 27,447 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $3,634,806.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,845 shares in the company, valued at $27,392,483.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,894 shares of company stock valued at $31,409,856 over the last 90 days. 40.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MDB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mongodb in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Mongodb from $143.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Mongodb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

