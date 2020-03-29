UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 14,137 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,137 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.28% of Brighthouse Financial worth $11,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHF stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.28. 1,309,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,571. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.84.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Francis Wallace bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $114,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,314.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHF. Wells Fargo & Co cut Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

