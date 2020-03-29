UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,489 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of LPL Financial worth $11,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,541,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in LPL Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in LPL Financial by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in LPL Financial by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $58,373.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $96,119.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,734.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,140 shares of company stock valued at $6,137,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPLA traded down $3.42 on Friday, hitting $52.91. 780,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.43.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of LPL Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

