UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 34,331 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,331 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.21% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $15,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $766,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,633.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $7,385,310.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,186,101.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Cfra lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,631. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.05. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $179.38. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

