UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 39,533 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,533 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Graco worth $11,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 11.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,329,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,192,000 after purchasing an additional 131,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Graco by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GGG. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.49. 919,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,958. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $49.26. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

In related news, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,582.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark D. Eberlein sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $784,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,585.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,886 shares of company stock valued at $21,167,849 over the last ninety days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

