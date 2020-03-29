UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 55,425 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,425 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.19% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $14,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,522,000 after buying an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,472,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,292,000 after purchasing an additional 96,059 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,152,000 after purchasing an additional 661,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,165,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,625,000 after purchasing an additional 48,820 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 737,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,298,000 after purchasing an additional 73,029 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.70.

In other news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $2,033,006.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RS stock traded down $8.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.42. The company had a trading volume of 717,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,445. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.18 and a 200-day moving average of $109.86. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $122.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

