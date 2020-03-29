UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 67,100 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,100 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.19% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $11,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,644,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,558,000 after buying an additional 1,431,799 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,125,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,372,000 after buying an additional 1,227,866 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,077,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,282,000 after buying an additional 1,447,751 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,378,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,289,000 after buying an additional 309,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,276,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,575,000 after buying an additional 75,995 shares in the last quarter.

SCHH stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.03. 3,171,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,013. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $48.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%.

