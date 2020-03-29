UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 78,601 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,601 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Aspen Technology worth $12,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 518,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,683,000 after buying an additional 268,925 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 307,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,204,000 after buying an additional 215,510 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,940,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.86.

Shares of AZPN traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.10. The stock had a trading volume of 474,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,631. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $142.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.67%. The company had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.