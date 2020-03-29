UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 93,049 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 93,049 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.27% of Williams-Sonoma worth $15,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.84.

WSM stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,367. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.42. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,261 shares in the company, valued at $28,862,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke purchased 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

