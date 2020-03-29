UBS Group AG Acquires 20,133 Shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,133 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.22% of Lancaster Colony worth $9,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LANC has been the topic of several recent research reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

NASDAQ:LANC traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.70. 113,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,488. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.37. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.55 and a 12-month high of $166.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $355.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.51 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

