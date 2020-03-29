UBS Group AG Acquires 27,309 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,309 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,770.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,348,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,587 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,254,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,946,000 after purchasing an additional 128,844 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 894,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after purchasing an additional 34,609 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 578,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 42,196 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 538,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,437. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $22.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35.

