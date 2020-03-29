UBS Group AG Acquires 38,358 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,358 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $10,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period.

Shares of ETW traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.28. 1,237,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,655. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $10.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

