UBS Group AG Acquires 388,429 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,429 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.28% of Valley National Bancorp worth $10,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,269,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,880 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $876,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,076,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

VLY traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,448,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,115. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $276.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Stephens upgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

In other news, Director Jennifer W. Steans bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald H. Janis purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $48,860.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,365.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 82,000 shares of company stock worth $680,560 over the last ninety days. 3.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

