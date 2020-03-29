UBS Group AG Acquires 69,647 Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 162.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,647 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.19% of Science Applications International worth $9,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.79. 1,131,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,260. Science Applications International Corp has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

