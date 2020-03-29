UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.69% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $10,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000.

NYSEARCA:AOR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,473. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.54. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $48.89.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

