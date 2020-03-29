UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.21% of MasTec worth $10,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MasTec from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on MasTec from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.07.

Shares of MasTec stock traded down $2.18 on Friday, reaching $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,085,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,345. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.94. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

