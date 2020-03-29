UBS Group AG Buys 148,409 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,409 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.26% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $10,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 268,693 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Stephen A. Lasher bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,969.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRI traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.81. 1,630,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,582. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.74. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $119.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.83 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 64.82%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.24%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

