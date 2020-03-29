UBS Group AG Buys 32,838 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 95.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.23% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $9,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,083,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 631,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,193,000 after acquiring an additional 86,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,706,000 after acquiring an additional 73,691 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,585,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,284,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,409,000 after acquiring an additional 64,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $178.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

In related news, Director Richard Hill sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $857,288.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,369.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 8,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $1,297,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,424.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,374,123. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP traded down $11.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.05. 340,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,610. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.31. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $169.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

