UBS Group AG Buys 94,019 Shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,019 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.34% of Potlatchdeltic worth $9,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 695,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,102,000 after buying an additional 79,985 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter worth about $9,297,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCH. BidaskClub upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 7,145 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $297,589.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $88,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,640 shares of company stock worth $1,443,031. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.71. 625,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.13. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

