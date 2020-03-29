UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 606,477 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Old Republic International worth $10,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,835,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,092 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,183,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,051 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,545,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,037,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,187,000 after acquiring an additional 360,556 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

ORI traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,803,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,681. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Reed purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Also, Director Peter Mcnitt purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,700 shares of company stock worth $256,424 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.