UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,797 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $10,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,756,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period.

IYT traded down $6.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,864 shares. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.8388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from iShares Transportation Average ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

iShares Transportation Average ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

