UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 137,869 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of Gentex worth $9,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth about $3,605,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,530. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average is $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.94 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GNTX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra raised their price objective on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

