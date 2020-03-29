UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,789 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 3.04% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $10,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWJ. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

RWJ traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,718. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.68. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $36.32 and a twelve month high of $68.90.

