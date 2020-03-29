UBS Group AG Has $10.01 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 197.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,587 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,616 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.93% of Arch Coal worth $10,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Arch Coal by 2,487.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 327,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after buying an additional 314,757 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 1,141.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,981,000 after acquiring an additional 243,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,831,000 after acquiring an additional 73,785 shares during the period. Anchor Bolt Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 188,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,514,000 after acquiring an additional 49,756 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 8,292.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,644 shares during the period.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

ARCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Arch Coal in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Arch Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Shares of ARCH traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.32. 754,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,383. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.51. Arch Coal Inc has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $468.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.38.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.30 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arch Coal Inc will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

Arch Coal Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.