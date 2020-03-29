UBS Group AG Has $10.08 Million Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 37,869 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.30% of Itron worth $10,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Itron by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,930,000 after acquiring an additional 30,441 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,832,000 after acquiring an additional 392,671 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Itron by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 537,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,082,000 after acquiring an additional 68,631 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Itron by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 494,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,527,000 after acquiring an additional 64,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 469,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,430,000 after acquiring an additional 69,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $285,093.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,823.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631 over the last three months. 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ITRI traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.19. 281,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.82. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $628.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITRI. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

