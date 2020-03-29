UBS Group AG Has $10.28 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,772 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Columbia Sportswear worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Robecosam AG grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 137,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

COLM traded down $2.76 on Friday, reaching $67.74. The company had a trading volume of 534,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,009. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.97. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.08). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLM. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.91.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

