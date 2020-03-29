UBS Group AG Has $10.57 Million Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100,491 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.29% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $10,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,317,000 after purchasing an additional 130,811 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 42,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.05. 4,906,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,633,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $16.88.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.62%.

APLE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

