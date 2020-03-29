UBS Group AG Has $10.70 Million Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,985 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.38% of Acceleron Pharma worth $10,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,962,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,159,000 after buying an additional 2,014,679 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,236,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,312,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 791,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,978,000 after purchasing an additional 43,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLRN traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.05. 819,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,662. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 168.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 929.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $306,821.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,946.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 5,579 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $292,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $457,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,067 shares of company stock worth $838,533 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $58.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.07.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

