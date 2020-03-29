UBS Group AG Has $10.74 Million Holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 115.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,851 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.20% of Churchill Downs worth $10,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHDN stock traded down $4.29 on Friday, reaching $94.06. 509,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,793. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $167.52.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The business had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHDN. TheStreet lowered Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $139,662.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Alex Rankin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.81 per share, with a total value of $125,810.00. Insiders bought a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $525,957 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

