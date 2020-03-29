UBS Group AG Has $10.82 Million Holdings in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.34% of Mantech International worth $10,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mantech International by 1,201.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 94,529 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the third quarter worth $35,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mantech International by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Mantech International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $311,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,623.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr bought 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $30,240.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,745.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MANT traded down $4.28 on Friday, hitting $70.81. 279,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.18 and its 200 day moving average is $75.86. Mantech International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $604.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.72 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mantech International Corp will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MANT. Bank of America began coverage on Mantech International in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Mantech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mantech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

