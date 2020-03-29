UBS Group AG Has $9.35 Million Position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 181.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,830 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.28% of FirstCash worth $9,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,465,000 after buying an additional 201,215 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,181,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,561,000 after purchasing an additional 166,795 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,033,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,935,000 after acquiring an additional 156,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FirstCash by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,365,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,168,000 after buying an additional 109,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,038,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,404,000 after buying an additional 97,497 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

FirstCash stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.19. The stock had a trading volume of 297,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,964. FirstCash Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.31.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.