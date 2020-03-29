UBS Group AG Has $9.41 Million Holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,234 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $9,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at $1,642,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

HPS traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 169,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,577. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

