UBS Group AG Has $9.48 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 785,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,109 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd were worth $9,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSE:JTA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,725. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

