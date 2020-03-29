UBS Group AG Has $9.56 Million Stock Position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 194.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,010 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Catalent worth $9,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Catalent in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Catalent from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTLT stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.92. 1,457,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,089. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.73. Catalent Inc has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $68.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

