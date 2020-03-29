UBS Group AG Has $9.59 Million Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,468 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.27% of Exponent worth $9,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,891,316.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,043 shares in the company, valued at $22,529,136.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $132,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,043. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day moving average is $69.45. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.38 and a 52-week high of $82.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Exponent’s payout ratio is 49.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Exponent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

