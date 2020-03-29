UBS Group AG Has $9.75 Million Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,770 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.34% of Ryder System worth $9,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ryder System by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on R. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

R stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.49. 854,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $67.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.34. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 1.83.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.21 per share, for a total transaction of $93,025.00. Also, insider John J. Diez purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $123,630.00. Insiders bought a total of 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $681,780 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.