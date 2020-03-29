UBS Group AG Has $9.75 Million Stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 11.48% of First Trust Strategic Income ETF worth $9,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 8,249 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 61,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Strategic Income ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,847. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.89. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.